Mostly cloudy with scattered rain showers in the area today. It will be much cooler with high temperatures only hovering near 60°. The north wind will create even cooler feel-like temperatures in the 40s and low 50s. We'll have lingering rain showers in the region Sunday night. Low temperatures will be in the low 50s. Looking ahead, drizzle is possible to start off our work week on Monday, otherwise we'll be mostly cloudy. Highs will be in the upper 60s. Mostly cloudy with a slight rain chance on Tuesday. High temperatures will be in the low 70s. Even warmer on Wednesday with less cloud cover. We'll be mostly sunny with high temperatures in the upper 70s. MAKE it a GREAT Weekend! Konrad Supinski