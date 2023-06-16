Scattered showers and thunderstorms will be present overnight tonight. Lows will be in the upper 50s with a light southeast breeze. Areas of patchy dense fog possible. Showers will continue tomorrow under mostly cloudy skies. Winds will be breezy from the east gusting near 20 mph. High temperatures will be below average and in the mid 60s. Rain, heavy at times will be in the area Saturday night. The northeast wind will be gusting near 25 mph blowing the rain around. Lows will be hovering near 50°. Looking ahead, mostly cloudy with scattered rain showers in the area on Sunday. It will be much cooler with high temperatures only in the mid 50s. The north wind will create even cooler feel-like temperatures in the 40s. Drizzle is possible to start off our work week on Monday, otherwise we'll be mostly cloudy. Highs will be in the upper 60s. Mostly cloudy and warmer on Tuesday. High temperatures will be in the low 70s. Even warmer on Wednesday with less cloud cover. We'll be partly cloudy with high temperatures in the upper 70s. MAKE it a GREAT Day! Konrad Supinski