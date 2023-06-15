Mostly cloudy with scattered showers and thunderstorms today. High temperatures will reach for the low 70s. Showers are expected early tonight. We'll then have some clouds and areas of dense fog. Low temperatures will fall into the mid 50s. Mostly cloudy with afternoon showers and thunderstorms on Friday. High temperatures will reach for the mid 70s. Looking ahead, showers continue Saturday and Sunday with highs in the 60s. We'll have a smaller chance for rain on Monday with highs in the mid 60s. MAKE it a GREAT Day! Devin Biggs