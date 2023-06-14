Another slow moving storm system will bring below average temperatures, scattered rain showers and (at times) poor air quality into the weekend. Areas of dense fog are expected this morning. Most of it should lift by roughly 9-10 AM. Scattered showers are possible otherwise. There will be plenty of dry hours also with highs in the upper 60s. Scattered showers continue tonight. Again, dry hours are expected. Areas of dense fog will develop again with lows in the mid 50s. Scattered showers and thunderstorms are possible on Thursday with highs in the upper 60s. Looking ahead, chances for showers and thunderstorms continue into Friday with highs in the mid 70s. We'll cool off into the upper 60s Saturday and mid 60s Sunday, which is also Father's Day. Both weekend days will feature a chance for showers. Just like with all other chances, dry hours will also be expected. MAKE it a GREAT Day! Devin Biggs