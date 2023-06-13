Dense Fog Advisories are posted this morning as many spots along and south of Bangor deal with low visibility. That will improve throughout the morning. Showers move back into the area today as an area of low pressure approaches from the southwest. High temperatures today will reach for the upper 60s. Winds could gust up to 25 mph out of the southeast. Showers stick around tonight. Areas of dense fog will develop again with lows in the mid 50s. Scattered showers and thunderstorms are possible Wednesday morning. We'll dry out during the afternoon with highs in the low 70s. Looking ahead, showers and thunderstorms continue Thursday and Friday as highs reach for the low 70s. We'll experience more showers on Saturday with highs temperatures reaching for the upper 60s. MAKE it a GREAT Day! Devin Biggs