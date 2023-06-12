Partly cloudy and calm today. High temperatures will reach for the low 80s. We'll be mostly cloudy tonight with areas of dense fog. Low temperatures will bottom out in the mid 50s. Morning fog on Tuesday will give way to showers and even some wind. This will be courtesy of our next area of low pressure that will move in from the west. High temperatures will take a step back into the upper 60s. Winds could gust up to 25 mph out of the southeast. Looking ahead, chances for showers and thunderstorms exist Wednesday through Friday. High temperatures for those days will be in the low 70s. MAKE it a GREAT Week! Devin Biggs