Scattered showers and thunderstorms continue today. High temperatures will make it into the mid 60s. A few showers are possible early tonight. We'll then be partly cloudy with areas of dense fog. low temperatures will fall into the upper 40s. We'll be partly cloudy with a slight chance for showers on Sunday. High temperatures will rebound into the mid 70s. Looking ahead, we're dry on Monday with a mostly sunny sky and highs in the upper 70s. Showers move into the picture Tuesday and Wednesday with highs in the upper 60s to lower 70s. MAKE it a GREAT Weekend! Devin Biggs