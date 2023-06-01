One of the hottest days of the year so far has arrived. We'll see temperatures in the low 90s today . This may cause some record highs to fall in a few areas. Otherwise, we'll see lots of sunshine to start. We'll then become partly cloudy during the afternoon with a small chance for a pop-up thunderstorm. We'll be partly cloudy again tonight with a small chance for a pop-up thunderstorm. Low temperatures will fall into the low 60s. Showers and thunderstorms are possible on Friday; especially during the afternoon. A half inch of rain is possible in some areas. High temperatures will take a step back into the low 80s. Looking ahead, we're dry and much cooler Saturday and Sunday with a mostly cloudy sky and highs in the middle to upper 50s. Rain showers move in Monday with highs in the mid 60s. MAKE it a GREAT Day! Devin Biggs