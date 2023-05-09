Partly cloudy and breezy today. High temperatures will climb into the low 60s. Winds could gust up to 20 mph out of the north. We'll be mostly clear and cool tonight. That will allow frost to form in some areas. Low temperatures will bottom out in the mid 30s with a light breeze out of the west. We'll be partly cloudy and breezy on Wednesday with highs in the upper 60s. Winds could gust up to 25 mph out of the west. Looking ahead, we're dry Thursday with a partly cloudy sky and highs in the mid 60s. We'll see increasing clouds on Friday with a chance for afternoon showers and thunderstorms. High temperatures will reach for the low 70s. We'll then be partly cloudy on Saturday with highs in the low 70s. MAKE it a GREAT Day! Devin Biggs