This week will be mainly dry. We'll have to wait until Friday for our next round of showers and thunderstorms. For today, we'll be dry and windy. It'll be partly cloudy with highs in the low 60s. Winds could gust up to 30 mph out of the north. Partly cloudy and a little cool tonight. Low temperatures will bottom out in the low 30s with a light breeze out of the north. We'll be partly cloudy and breezy on Tuesday with highs in the low 60s. Winds could gust up to 20 mph out of the northwest. Looking ahead, we'll be partly cloudy Wednesday and Thursday. High temperatures on Wednesday will be in the low 70s. We'll warm into the mid 70s on Thursday. Showers and thunderstorms are possible Friday afternoon as highs reach for the low 70s. MAKE it a GREAT Week! Devin Biggs