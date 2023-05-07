It's the Weekend! It's going to feel like a beach day out there today with lots of sunshine and temperatures in the 70s. Mostly sunny and beautiful today. Highs will be above average once again and in the mid 70s. The northwest wind will be gusting near 25 mph. Mostly clear and breezy tonight. Lows will be in the mid 40s. Looking ahead, we'll see calm and sunny weather the next several days. Mostly sunny to start off our work week on Monday with highs in the mid 60s. Mostly sunny with highs in the low 60s on Tuesday. We'll be sunny on Wednesday with highs in the upper 60s. High temperatures Thursday will be in the mid 70s with lots of sunshine once again. MAKE it a GREAT Weekend! Konrad Supinski