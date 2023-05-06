It feels like a beach day out there today with lots of sunshine and temperatures in the 70s. Enjoy the outdoors today as high temperatures reach the mid 70s. Some spots will even see upper 70s. We'll see lots of sunshine with just a few passing clouds and a light northwest breeze. Mostly clear and mild tonight. Lows will be in the upper 40s with a light northwest breeze. Mostly sunny and beautiful once again on Sunday. Highs will be above average once again and in the mid 70s. The northwest wind will be gusting near 25 mph. Mostly clear and breezy Sunday night. Lows will be in the mid 40s. Looking ahead, we'll see calm and sunny weather the next several days. Mostly sunny to start off our work week on Monday with highs in the mid 60s. Partly cloudy with highs in the low 60s on Tuesday. We'll be mostly sunny Wednesday and Thursday. High temperatures Wednesday will be in the mid 60s with 70s returning on Thursday. Enjoy this warm and dry weather, before more chances of rain showers return. MAKE it a GREAT Weekend! Konrad Supinski