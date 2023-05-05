Happy Cinco De Mayo! The precipitation has finally cleared the area. We'll see a mixture of clouds and sunshine today as highs reach for the upper 50s. Winds could gust up to 25 mph out of the north. Partly cloudy tonight. Low temperatures will fall into the low 40s with a light breeze out of the northwest. Partly cloudy and breezy on Saturday. High temperatures will surge into the low 70s. Winds could gust up to 25 mph out of the northwest. Looking ahead, our dry stretch continues for the next several days. We'll be mostly sunny on Sunday with highs in the low 70s. We'll drop back into the mid 60s on Monday. A dry cold front passing through will be the reason the temperature fall. We'll then see lots of sunshine again on Tuesday with highs in the low 60s. MAKE it a GREAT Friday and Weekend! Devin Biggs