Happy Star Wars Day! We'll be cloudy with scattered rain showers today. High temperatures will make it into the upper 40s. Winds could gust up to 25 mph out of the north. Rain showers are possible early tonight. We'll then become mostly cloudy with lows in the low 40s. Winds could gust up to 20 mph out of the north. We finally dry out after multiple days of rain. We'll see decreasing clouds on Friday. We'll then become partly cloudy for the afternoon as highs reach for the upper 50s. Looking ahead, we'll be partly cloudy Saturday and Sunday as highs reach for the middle to upper 60s. We'll then be partly cloudy on Monday with highs in the middle 60s. MAKE it a GREAT Day! Devin Biggs