High pressure located right nearby will allow us to stay nice. We'll be mostly sunny and warm today with highs reaching for the mid 80s. We'll be mostly clear tonight. Low temperatures will bottom out in the low 50s. We'll be partly cloudy and hot on Thursday. A boundary approaching from the north could give us a few afternoon showers and thunderstorms. Not everyone will see this, but the development chances are there. We could see near record high temperatures on Thursday as highs reach for the low 90s. Looking ahead, better opportunities for showers and thunderstorms move in Friday as a cold front approaches. High temperatures will fall into the mid 80s. We dry out and cool off Saturday and Sunday. We'll be mostly cloudy as highs reach for the low to mid 60s. MAKE it a GREAT Day! Devin Biggs