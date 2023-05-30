High pressure located right nearby will keep us nice and dry. This won't be great news as we're dealing with a high fire danger right now. Make sure to exercise precautions when doing any outdoor work or activities. We'll be mostly sunny and nice otherwise today with highs in the mid 70s. Winds could gust up to 20 mph out of the southwest. We'll be mostly clear tonight. Low temperatures will bottom out in the upper 40s as the winds back off. We'll be mostly sunny and warm on Wednesday with highs in the mid 80s and a light breeze out of the southwest. Looking ahead, we get even warmer on Thursday. We'll be mostly sunny with highs in the low 90s. Some areas may get close to setting new record high temperatures. We then cool off Friday into the mid 80s as chances for showers and thunderstorms move in. We really cool off Saturday with a partly cloudy sky and highs in the upper 60s. MAKE it a GREAT Week! Devin Biggs