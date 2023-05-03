Scattered rain showers will continue to stick around today as highs reach for the upper 40s to lower 50s. Winds could gust up to 20 mph out of the east. A few rain and snow showers are possible tonight. Low temperatures will fall into the upper 30s as the winds back off. We'll be cloudy with more scattered rain showers on Thursday. High temperatures will make it into the upper 40s to lower 50s. Winds could gust up to 25 mph out of the northeast. Looking ahead, we finally start to dry out as we head toward your Friday. We'll be mostly cloudy and a little warmer with highs in the mid 50s. The weekend will be even better. We'll be partly cloudy Saturday and Sunday with highs in the middle to upper 60s. A few of you could touch the low 70s on Sunday. MAKE it a GREAT Day! Devin Biggs