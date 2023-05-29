On this Memorial Day, many will pay respects for those that gave the ultimate sacrifice. For those going to Memorial Day services today, the weather will be perfect. Just have the sunscreen and water ready if they're outdoor services. The UV index forecast for today is at a 7. That's a burn time of 30 minutes. We'll see lots of sunshine today with high temperatures reaching for the low 70s. Winds could gust up to 25 mph out of the north. We'll be partly cloudy and a little cool tonight. Low temperatures will bottom out in the upper 30s to lower 40s. We'll see lots of sunshine again on Tuesday with highs making it into the mid 70s. Winds could gust up to 20 mph out of the southwest. Looking ahead, we'll see lots of sunshine again Wednesday and Thursday. It will be hot and humid on those days. High temperatures will reach for the mid 80s. Thursday we'll climb into the low 90s. We'll cool off into the low 80s Friday as we introduce clouds along with chances for showers and thunderstorms. MAKE it a GREAT Memorial Day Weekend! Devin Biggs