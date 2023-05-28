Our long holiday weekend is finally here and the weather will be great. We'll see lots of sunshine with near record high temperatures today. We'll be mostly sunny with well above average high temperatures in the upper 80s. The west wind will be gusting near 25 mph making it feel a bit cooler. Mostly clear and breezy tonight. Lows will be hovering near 50° with a north wind gusting near 20 mph. Looking ahead, don't forget your sunscreen and water the next several days. Mostly sunny with cooler highs in the mid 70s for our Memorial Day on Monday. We'll be in the mid 70s on Tuesday under a mostly sunny sky. Mostly sunny with near record high temperatures in the upper 80s on Wednesday. Partly cloudy with highs in the upper 80s on Thursday. MAKE it a GREAT Memorial Day Weekend! Konrad Supinski