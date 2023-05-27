Mostly sunny and warm today. High temperatures will make it into the upper 70s to low 80s. The northwest wind will be gusting near 20 mph. Mostly clear and mild overnight tonight. Lows will be in the low to mid 50s with a light breeze. Looking ahead, we'll see lots of sunshine with above average temperatures the next several days. We'll be mostly sunny with above average high temperatures in the mid 80s on Sunday. Mostly sunny with highs in the mid 70s on Monday. We'll be in the mid 70s on Tuesday under a mostly sunny sky. Mostly sunny with high temperatures well above average and in the mid 80s on Wednesday. MAKE it a GREAT Memorial Day Weekend! Konrad Supinski