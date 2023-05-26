Mostly cloudy with a few sprinkles possible today. High temperatures will make it into the low 60s. Winds could gust up to 25 mph out of the north. Mostly clear and calmer tonight. Low temperatures will fall into the low 40s. Mostly sunny and awesome on Saturday. High temperatures will make it into the upper 70s to lower 80s. Looking ahead, we'll see lots of sunshine on Monday. It will be warm with highs making it into the mid 80s. We cool off into the low 70s Monday with a mostly sunny sky. We then warm into the mid 70s on Tuesday with a partly cloudy sky. MAKE it a GREAT Friday and Weekend! Devin Biggs