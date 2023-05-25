Mostly cloudy with a chance for a few showers today. There will be plenty of dry hours and possibly even some sunshine peaking out too. High temperatures will make it into the upper 50s. Winds could gust up to 30 mph out of the north. Mostly cloudy and dry tonight. Low temperatures will fall into the low 40s. Winds could gust up to 25 mph out of the north. Mostly cloudy with a few sprinkles on Friday. High temperatures will make it into the upper 50s to lower 60s. Winds could gust up to 25 mph out of the north. Looking ahead, we're dry Saturday, Sunday, and Monday. We'll see lots of sunshine Saturday with highs in the upper 70s. We warm up into the mid 80s Sunday. We then cool off into the mid 70s on Monday with a partly cloudy sky. MAKE it a GREAT Day! Devin Biggs