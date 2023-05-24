Increasing clouds today will give way to afternoon showers. Expect chances to increase starting at 4 PM. High temperatures today will reach for the mid 60s. Winds could gust up to 25 mph out of the south. Rain will be likely tonight. Some of our northern areas could see an inch or more of rain before it tapers off. Low temperatures will bottom out in the low 40s with a light breeze out of the north. We'll be mostly cloudy with a few showers on Thursday. The best opportunities will occur on the northeastern side of our viewing area, but some of those showers could also try to sneak further south. Several dry hours will also be common with highs in the upper 50s. Winds could gust up to 25 mph out of the north. Looking ahead, we're dry Friday with a mostly cloudy sky and highs in the low 60s. We'll see lots of sunshine Saturday and Sunday. Saturday's high will be in he mid 70s. We'll warm into the low 80s on Sunday. MAKE it a GREAT Day! Devin Biggs