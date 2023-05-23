Mostly sunny and beautiful today. High temperatures will make it into the low 70s. It will be breezy with a south wind reaching up to 20 mph. Mostly clear and calmer tonight. Lows will bottom out in the low 40s. Increasing clouds on Wednesday will allow chances for late afternoon showers to develop. Highs will climb into the upper 60s. Winds could gust up to 25 mph out of the south. Looking ahead, showers continue Wednesday night into Thursday. The front bringing the rain will cool temperatures down. Highs will only make it into the upper 50s to low 60 on Thursday. We're dry Friday with a partly cloudy sky and highs in the mid 60s. We're partly cloudy again on Saturday with highs in the mid 70s. MAKE it a GREAT Day! Devin Biggs