Lots of sunshine expected today! Get outside and enjoy it. High temperatures will make it into the upper 60s with a light breeze out of the north. Mostly clear and a little cool tonight. Low temperatures will bottom out into the mid 30s as the winds go calm. We'll see lots of sunshine again on Tuesday. High temperatures will make it into the upper 60s to lower 70s with a light breeze out of the south. This will also be a nice day to get outside and enjoy the weather. Looking ahead, our only bump in the road arrives late Wednesday afternoon and lasts through the overnight hours. We'll be dry Thursday with a mostly cloudy sky. High temperatures will take a step back into the low 60s. We'll be back into the upper 60s on Friday with a partly cloudy sky. MAKE it a GREAT Week! Devin Biggs