Mostly clear and quiet tonight. Some of you may find it a bit cool. The northeast wind will die down as low temperatures settle in the mid to upper 30s. A light south breeze looks to develop tomorrow morning, with plenty of sunshine, this will help to lift high temperatures into the low 70s. Mostly sunny and not as cold tomorrow night. Look for lows in the low to mid 40s. Partly cloudy and breezy Wednesday. A late day sprinkle cannot be ruled out. Most of us will stay dry. The south wind will occasionally gust near 25MPH as high temperatures meander into the upper 60s. Looking ahead, a few rain showers will linger into Thursday. Cooler with highs in the upper 50s to low 60s. MAKE it a GREAT Day! Geoff Weller