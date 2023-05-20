Mostly cloudy today will give way to showers and possibly a thunderstorm. High temperatures today will reach for the mid 60s. Winds could gust up to 25 mph out of the south. Showers and thunderstorms are likely tonight. Heavy rainfall is expected. Low temperatures will fall into the low 50s. Showers continue for the morning hours on Sunday. We'll then see sunshine return during the afternoon hours as highs reach for the low 70s. Looking ahead, we'll see nothing but sunshine Monday through Wednesday with highs in the 60 and 70s. Make it a GREAT Weekend! Devin Biggs