The northern parts of state saw a few raindrops this morning. Everyone else further south caught a break Otherwise, we're keeping a watchful eye for any fog this morning. After that, we'll be watching for clouds to move back in along with chances for rain showers. High temperatures today will reach for the upper 50s to lower 60s. Winds could gust up to 25 mph out of the southeast. Rain showers are possible tonight. Otherwise, we'll be mostly cloudy with lows in the low 40s as the winds back off. Rain showers are possible again on Wednesday. Otherwise, we'll be mostly cloudy with highs in the low 50s. Winds could gust up to 20 mph out of the east. Looking ahead, we'll have chances for a few rain showers Thursday and Friday. High temperatures will be in the upper 40s Thursday and lower 50s on Friday. We'll finally dry out on Saturday with a partly cloudy sky and highs in the mid 60s. MAKE it a GREAT Day! Devin Biggs