Hopefully you took care of your flowers again last night. Some spots were under frost advisories as temperatures cooled into the 30s. Today will be a nice day to get outside as temperatures rise. We'll be mostly sunny and windy with highs in the upper 60s to low 70s. Winds could gust up to 30 mph out of the south. Increasing clouds will be expected tonight as our next system approaches. It will be windy with low temperatures falling into the upper 40s. Winds could gust up to 30 mph out of the south. We'll be mostly cloudy with afternoon showers on Saturday. If you live in northern Maine, a chance for morning showers will also exist. High temperatures will climb into the mid 60s. Winds could gust up to 30 mph out of the south. Looking ahead, a few showers stick around on Sunday with highs in the low 70s. We dry out Monday and Tuesday with lots of sunshine and highs in the middle to upper 60s. MAKE it a GREAT Friday and Weekend! Devin Biggs