Hopefully you brought your flowers inside last nigh after being issued Freeze Warnings and Frost Advisories. High pressure is parked right nearby. That will keep our weather very nice. We'll be mostly sunny today as highs reach for the low 60s. Winds could gust up to 25 mph out of the northwest. We'll be partly cloudy and cool tonight. Low temperatures will fall into the mid 30s with a light breeze out of the south. A few higher gusts could be observed. We'll then be mostly sunny again on Friday as highs reach for the upper 60s. Winds could gust up to 30 mph out of the south. Looking ahead, we'll be mostly cloudy on Saturday with highs in the mid 60s. Rain moves in Saturday and and continues into Sunday. High temperatures on Sunday will reach into the low 70s. We'll then be partly cloudy on Monday with highs reaching for the mid 60s. MAKE it a GREAT Day! Devin Biggs