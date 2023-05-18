Weather Alert

...Patchy Sub-Freezing Temperatures Late Tonight... Sheltered, lower-lying locations may fall below freezing briefly late tonight across portions of the Bangor region and Downeast Maine. Those with sensitive vegetation, especially those in sheltered and lower-lying locations, should consider protective actions to prevent freeze related damage.

...FREEZE WARNING REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 6 AM EDT EARLY THIS MORNING... * WHAT...Sub-freezing temperatures around 32. * WHERE...Southern Penobscot, Interior Hancock and Coastal Hancock Counties. * WHEN...Until 6 AM EDT early this morning. * IMPACTS...Frost and freeze conditions will kill crops and other sensitive vegetation. PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS... A Freeze Warning means sub-freezing temperatures are imminent or occurring. Take steps now to protect tender plants from the cold. &&