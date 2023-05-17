Mostly cloudy with a chance for sprinkles today. Areas further north could see a few flurries. High temperatures today will reach for the low 50s. Winds could gust up to 30 mph out of the northwest. We'll be mostly clear and chilly tonight. Lows will bottom out in the mid 30s. Winds could gust up to 25 mph out of the west early and then back off. We'll be mostly sunny and breezy on Thursday. High temperatures will rebound into the mid 60s. Winds could gust up to 20 mph out of the northwest. Looking ahead, Friday will be another nice day to get outside. We'll be partly cloudy with highs reaching for the upper 60s. Winds could again gust up to 30 mph out of the south. Rain showers move in on Saturday with highs in the upper 60s. We'll keep the chances of rain going through Sunday as highs reach for the low 70s. MAKE it a GREAT Day! Devin Biggs