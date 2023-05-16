A cold front to the north will track in our direction and give us opportunities for rain showers. Most of the rain today will be in the northern parts of the state. Some of the rain later today will track into the central and southern parts of the state as highs reach for the low 60s. Showers are possible early tonight. We'll then become partly cloudy late as lows fall into the mid 30s. We'll then be partly cloudy on Wednesday with a slight chance for sprinkles. High temperatures will reach for the low 50s. Winds could gust up to 30 mph out of the south. Looking ahead, we'll see lots of sunshine on Thursday with highs in the low 60s. That becomes a mixture of clouds and sun Friday with highs in the upper 60s to lower 70s. We'll be mostly cloudy with a chance for showers again on Saturday with highs in the mid 60s. MAKE it a GREAT Day! Konrad Supinski