Mostly clear and chilly tonight. Lows will be in the upper 30s. The northwest wind will be gusting up to 30 mph. We'll be partly cloudy and warm to start off our work week on Monday. Highs will be in the mid 70s. Hold your hats as the west wind will be gusting up to 35 mph. Mostly cloudy and breezy Monday night. Low temperatures will be in the low 50s. The west wind will be blowing at 10-20 mph. Looking ahead, chances for rain showers arrive on Tuesday. Highs will be in the mid 60s. We'll be partly cloudy Wednesday with high temperatures only in the mid 50s. Mostly sunny with highs in the mid 60s Thursday. Even warmer on Friday with highs in the upper 60s under a partly cloudy sky. MAKE it a GREAT Day! Konrad Supinski