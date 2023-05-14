It's the Weekend! Mostly sunny and windy again for our Mother's Day. Highs will be in the mid 60s with a northwest wind gusting up to 25 mph. Mostly clear and chilly tonight. Lows will be in the upper 30s. Looking ahead, we'll be partly cloudy and warm to start off our work week on Monday. Highs will be in the mid 70s with a gusty wind. Hold your hats as the west wind will be gusting up to 35 mph. Chances for rain showers arrive on Tuesday. Highs will be in the mid 60s. We'll be mostly sunny Wednesday and Thursday with high temperatures only in the mid 50s Wednesday and mid 60s Thursday. MAKE it a GREAT Day and Weekend! Konrad Supinski