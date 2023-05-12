A cold front will approach the region from the northwest today and bring with it chances for showers and thunderstorms. Most of the action will occur during the afternoon, but we could also see a morning round with a line of showers and thunderstorms tracking through Canada this morning. High temperatures today will reach for the mid 70s. A few showers and thunderstorms are possible early tonight. We'll then become partly cloudy as lows fall into the low 50s. We'll then be partly cloudy with a slight chance for sprinkles on Saturday. High temperatures will take a step back into the low 70s. Looking ahead, we're dry on Sunday and Monday with a mixture of clouds and sunshine. High temperatures Sunday will be in the low 60s. We'll then make it into the low 70s on Monday. Showers move back in on Tuesday with high temperatures again falling into the low 60s. MAKE it a GREAT Friday and Weekend! Devin Biggs