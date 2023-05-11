Mostly sunny and awesome today! High temperatures will make it into the upper 70s. If you're thinking about swimming in the ocean, please exercise caution. Water temperatures are still in the upper 40s to lower 50s. That can cause hypothermia to develop quickly. Mostly clear and calm tonight. Low temperatures will fall into the upper 40s. Increasing clouds on Friday will give way to scattered showers and thunderstorms. The best opportunities will be in the afternoon, but some could also develop in the morning with highs in the mid 70s. Looking ahead, we'll be partly cloudy with a few showers on Saturday. High temperatures will take a step back into the low 70s. We'll be partly cloudy on Sunday as highs fall into the low 60s. We'll then be mostly cloudy and warmer on Monday with highs back in the low 70s. MAKE it a GREAT Day! Devin Biggs