High pressure right overhead is keeping us nice and dry. We'll keep that trend going until Friday before our next system moves in. We'll be partly cloudy and breezy today. High temperatures will make it into the low 70s. Winds could gust up to 25 mph out of the northwest. We'll be partly cloudy with areas of dense fog tonight. Low temperatures will bottom out in the mid 40s with a light breeze out of the west. We'll then mostly sunny and warmer on Thursday with high temperatures reaching for the upper 70s. Winds could gust up to 20 mph out of the northwest. Looking ahead, chances for showers and thunderstorms approach on Friday with high temperatures reaching for the mid 70s. We'll back off to a chance for rain showers Friday night and again on Saturday. High temperatures on Saturday will be in the low 70s. We'll then dry out with a partly cloudy sky on Sunday with highs cooling into the low 60s. MAKE it a GREAT Day! Devin Biggs