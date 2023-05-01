Many of us are waking up to heavy rain and strong winds this morning. Please be careful when heading out the door. The good news is things will improve. The precipitation will gradually taper off throughout the morning. We'll then see the clouds break up during the afternoon and reveal sunshine. High temperatures today will get boost into the low 60s. Wind gusts could range from 40-60 mph early and then back off once the front passes through. Partly cloudy with areas of dense fog tonight. Low temperatures will fall into the low 40s. Mostly cloudy with rain showers again on Tuesday. High temperatures will make it into the upper 50s. Winds could gust up to 25 mph out of the southeast. Looking ahead, rain showers will continue Wednesday through Friday. It won't be continuous. There will be dry hours also, but the daily chances will exist. High temperatures will make it into the low 50s Wednesday, upper 40s Thursday, and back in the mid 50s on Friday. MAKE it a GREAT Week! Devin Biggs