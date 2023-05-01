Weather Alert

...WIND ADVISORY IN EFFECT UNTIL 10 AM EDT THIS MORNING... * WHAT...East winds 20 to 25 mph with gusts up to 50 mph. * WHERE...Central Piscataquis, Southern Penobscot, Interior Hancock and Southern Piscataquis Counties. * WHEN...Until 10 AM EDT this morning. * IMPACTS...Strong winds may blow down limbs, trees, and powerlines. Isolated power outages may result. PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS... Use extra caution when driving, especially if operating a high profile vehicle. Secure outdoor objects. &&