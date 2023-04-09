Mostly sunny and breezy today. The average high temperature this time of year is near 50°. We should do that with the early April sunshine making it feel warmer. Mostly clear tonight. Low temperatures will flirt with freezing as the southwest breeze dies down. A full day of sunshine is on deck tomorrow. Almost 13 hours and 10 minutes of daylight. Temperatures look to respond nicely with highs in the low 60s. Partly cloudy and not as cold tomorrow night. We'll keep melting the piled up snow with lows near 40°. Looking ahead, partly cloudy and breezy Tuesday with highs in the mid to upper 60s. A weak weather system will bring a few sprinkles to the region Tuesday night. You might not even notice. You will notice the cooler temperatures Wednesday with highs back in the upper 50s. MAKE it a GREAT Day! Geoff Weller