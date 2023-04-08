You've made it to the Easter weekend! The entire forecast period will be nice. We'll see lots of sunshine today as highs reach for the low 40s. Winds could gust up to 25 mph out of the northwest. We'll be mostly clear and calmer tonight. Low temperatures will fall into the low 20s. We'll be mostly sunny and even warmer on Easter Sunday. High temperatures will make a run for the low 50s. Winds could gust up to 20 mph out of the northwest. Looking ahead, we remain dry through at least Wednesday of next week. We'll see a mixture of clouds and sunshine as highs reach for the low to mid 60s. MAKE it a GREAT Weekend! Devin Biggs