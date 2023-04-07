A cold front just to our north might cause a few flurries to fall in the northern parts of the state today. For everyone else, we'll remain dry with a mixture of clouds and sunshine. The winds will be quite gusty at times. Winds could gust up to 40 mph out of the west. We'll be mostly clear and windy again tonight. Low temperatures will bottom out in the low 20s. Winds could gust up to 30 mph out of the northwest. We'll see lots of sunshine on Saturday with highs in the low 40s. Winds could gust up to 25 mph out of the northwest. Looking ahead, we'll hold on to sunshine on Sunday as highs reach for the low 50s. The warm up gets even better on Monday and Tuesday. Temperatures will rise into the low to mid 60s. Monday will feature lots of sunshine while Tuesday will feature a mostly cloudy sky. MAKE it a GREAT Friday and Weekend! Devin Biggs