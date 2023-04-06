The Winter Weather Advisories for freezing rain will expire this morning. We'll see a morning wintry mix switch over to rain. As we head toward the afternoon, the precipitation will end. We'll see some breaks in the clouds to reveal sunshine. Temperatures today will get a boost into the mid 50s. A few rain showers could try to sneak into the southern parts of the state early this evening. Afterward, we'll be partly cloudy with lows in the mid 30s. Winds could gust up to 20 mph out of the west. Partly cloudy and windy on Friday. High temperatures will make it into the upper 40s. Winds could gust up to 30 mph out of the west. Looking ahead, we'll dry out Saturday and Easter Sunday. We'll see lots of sunshine both days. Temperatures will be in the low 40s Saturday and upper 40s to lower 50s on Sunday. We'll hold on to the sunshine Monday with highs in the low 60s. That will feel really nice! MAKE it a GREAT Day! Devin Biggs