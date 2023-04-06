Weather Alert

...WINTER WEATHER ADVISORY NOW IN EFFECT UNTIL 9 AM EDT THIS MORNING... * WHAT...Freezing rain. Additional ice accumulations around a light glaze. * WHERE...Portions of Central Highlands, Far Eastern, Interior DownEast, and Penobscot Valley Maine * WHEN...Until 9 AM EDT this morning. * IMPACTS...Very slippery sidewalks, roads and bridges are possible. The hazardous conditions will impact the morning commute. PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS... A Winter Weather Advisory means that periods of freezing rain will cause travel difficulties. Expect slippery roads. Slow down and use caution while driving. The latest road conditions for Maine can be obtained by going to newengland511.org. &&

...AIRPORT WEATHER WARNING FOR FREEZING RAIN... Light freezing will impact Bangor International Airport from 6 AM until 8 AM. This may create a light glaze of ice on untreated surfaces.