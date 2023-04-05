We'll be mostly cloudy with chances for rain, freezing rain, sleet, and snow today. High temperatures will make it into the mid 30s. Our wintry mix of rain, freezing rain, sleet and snow will continue tonight. In total, around one to two tenths of an inch of ice are possible. Locally higher amounts cannot be ruled out. Low temperatures will fall into the low 30s. Our wintry mix will switch over to all rain on Friday as highs warm nicely into the low 50s. Looking ahead, we enter a dry stretch starting on Friday. We'll be partly cloudy with highs in the upper 40s. We'll cool off into the low 40s with a mostly sunny sky on Saturday. We'll warm back up into the low 50s on Sunday with a mostly sunny sky. MAKE it a GREAT Day! Devin Biggs