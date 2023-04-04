Mostly cloudy and mild today. High temperatures will warm into the mid 50s with a light breeze out of the west. Partly cloudy cloudy and calm tonight. Low temperatures will bottom out in the mid 20s with a light breeze out of the north. Rain, freezing rain, sleet, and snow will be expected Wednesday. Some ice accumulations are possible with highs in the upper 30s. Looking ahead, our wintry mix will really pick up Wednesday night. Some areas could see a range of two tenths to three tenths of ice accumulations. The highest ice accumulations will be in the northern ends of the state. Snow accumulations of 1-2 inches are possible in the northern parts of the state too. This all won't stick around long. By Thursday, we'll transition to all rain as highs make it into the mid 50s. We'll then calm down Friday with a mostly cloudy sky and highs in the mid 40s. We'll then see a lot of sunshine on Saturday with highs in the low 40s. MAKE it a GREAT Day! Devin Biggs