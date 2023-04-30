You made it, the last weekend in April is here. Unfortunately it will come with some rain. Scattered rain showers are expected today. High temperatures will reach for the lower 50s. Rain and wind are expected tonight. Heavy rainfall is expected with lows in the low to mid 40s. Looking ahead, we stay wet with rain showers Monday, Tuesday, Wednesday, and Thursday. High temperatures will be in the upper 50s to low 60s Monday, middle to upper 50s Tuesday, lower 50s Wednesday, and upper 40s on Thursday. MAKE it a GREAT Weekend! Devin Biggs