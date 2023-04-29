You made it, the last weekend in April is here. It'll feel like it tomorrow before rain and much colder temperatures arrive Sunday. We'll be mostly cloudy today with high temperatures reaching for the upper 50s to lower 60s. We'll be mostly cloudy with rain showers arriving late. Low temperatures will fall into the upper 30s. Scattered rain showers are expected on Sunday. High temperatures will reach for the upper 40s to lower 50s. Looking ahead, we stay wet with rain showers Monday, Tuesday, and Wednesday. High temperatures will be in the middle to upper 50s Monday, lower 60s on Tuesday, and middle 50s on Wednesday. MAKE it a GREAT Weekend! Devin Biggs