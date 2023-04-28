Mostly sunny and awesome today! High temperatures will climb into the upper 60s with a light breeze out of the north. Partly cloudy tonight. Low temperatures will bottom out in the upper 30s as the winds go calm. We'll become mostly cloudy on Saturday as our next system continues to edge closer. High temperatures will take a step back into the upper 50s with a light breeze out of the southeast. Looking ahead, rain moves in late Saturday night and continues for the next few days. We'll have chances for rain Sunday through at least Tuesday. High temperatures Sunday will be in the upper 40s to lower 50s. We'll warm into the mid 50s on Monday. We warm up even more by Tuesday as we make it back into the low 60s. MAKE it a GREAT Friday and Weekend! Devin Biggs