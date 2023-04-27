Weather Alert

...DENSE FOG ADVISORY IN EFFECT UNTIL 8 AM EDT THIS MORNING... * WHAT...Visibility 1/2 to 1/4 miles in dense fog. * WHERE...Portions of Central Highlands, Coastal DownEast, Far Eastern, Interior DownEast and Penobscot Valley Maine. * WHEN...Until 8 AM EDT this morning. * IMPACTS...Hazardous driving conditions due to low visibility. PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS... If driving, slow down, use your headlights, and leave plenty of distance ahead of you. &&