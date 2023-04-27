Many areas are waking up to dense fog this morning. That will taper off as the morning progresses. We'll then be partly cloudy with a few afternoon rain showers today. Highs will reach for the low 60s with a calm wind. A few rain showers are possible early this evening. We'll then become mostly clear with lows in the mid 30s. Mostly sunny and awesome on Friday. High temperatures will reach for the upper 60s. Looking ahead, clouds move back in on Saturday with highs in the upper 50s to lower 60s. Rain showers move back into the picture Sunday with highs in the low 50s. We'll keep the rain rolling through Monday with highs in the mid 50s. MAKE it a GREAT Day! Devin Biggs