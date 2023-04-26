Any fog or rain this morning will taper off as the morning progresses. We'll be mostly cloudy today with highs in the low 50s. The sunshine will come out at around 2 to 3 PM. Partly cloudy with areas of dense fog tonight. Lows will fall into the mid 30s. We'll be partly cloudy with scattered afternoon rain showers on Thursday. High temperatures will reach for the upper 50s. Looking ahead, we're dry Friday and Saturday with a mixture of clouds and sun. High temperatures will be in the low to mid 60s. More rain showers develop Saturday night and last through Sunday. Sunday's high will be in the low 50s. MAKE it a GREAT Day! Devin Biggs