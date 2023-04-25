Unfortunately our stretch of dreary weather will stick around the next few days. A few rain showers are expected again today. High temperatures will reach for the mid 40s with a light breeze out of the southeast. A few rain showers will pass through again tonight. Low temperatures will fall into the upper 30s with a light breeze out of the southeast. We'll be cloudy with a chance for a few sprinkles on Wednesday. Some of you could get lucky and see sunshine during the afternoon. High temperatures will climb into the low 50s with a light breeze out of the southeast. Looking ahead, rain showers start back up on Thursday with highs in the mid 50s. We finally dry out on Friday. We'll be partly cloudy with highs in the mid 60s. We'll then be mostly cloudy on Saturday with highs in the low 60s. MAKE it a GREAT Day! Devin Biggs